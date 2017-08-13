Luke Rockhold on Chris Weidman: ‘He’s a Bit Delusional at Times’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Luke Rockhold
Image Credit: Steve Marcus / Getty Images Sport / Getty

Luke Rockhold isn’t high on facing Chris Weidman again anytime soon.

Rockhold is set to do battle with David Branch inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The middleweight bout is set to be the main event of UFC Fight Night 116. It’ll be Rockhold’s first bout since June 2016.

Back in Dec. 2015, Rockhold finished Weidman to become the UFC middleweight title holder. Weidman would end up dropping two more bouts before defeating Kelvin Gastelum. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Rockhold talked about the “All-American’s” recent win:

“Weidman looked better than I’d seen him in a long time. He’s definitely, he’s got something back together and we’ll see. I mean, he did fight Kelvin Gastelum. He did fight a 170-pounder. So we’ll see, we’ll see what’s to come with him. He’s got a long ways to go.”

He went on to say that Weidman isn’t as good as he thinks he is.

“He’s a bit delusional at times. He just lost three in a row, so for him to think he’s the champion is pretty far from. But he looked decent.”

Rockhold lost the middleweight title to Michael Bisping at UFC 199 and he hasn’t competed since.

