Luke Rockhold on David Branch: ‘I’m Ready to Kick His Ass’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Luke Rockhold
Image Credit: Getty Images

Luke Rockhold isn’t known for mincing words and he isn’t about to start now.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder is set to take on David Branch inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The bout is set to headline UFC Fight Night 116.

Rockhold hasn’t competed since June 2016. It was a first-round knockout loss at the hands of Michael Bisping. As a result, Rockhold lost his championship.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Rockhold said he’s prepared to handle business against Branch:

“It’s always one fight at a time and there’s a strategy to this game. I’m ready to fight and have been for quite some time. [The UFC] has been delaying me because they couldn’t find an opponent who would fight me. There just weren’t any options. I wanted to fight in August but September ended up working out. The fight I have in front of me has all of my focus and attention and I’m ready to get in there and kick his ass.”

