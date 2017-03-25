Luke Rockhold on Money Fights: ‘Things Could Easily Get Out of Hand’

Luke Rockhold believes the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) could be playing with fire when it comes to “money fights.”

By now, it’s well known that reigning UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping will defend his gold against Georges St-Pierre later this year. St-Pierre left the UFC having successfully defended his welterweight title nine straight times.

“Rush” hasn’t competed since Nov. 2013 and has never fought as a middleweight in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Despite both facts and Yoel Romero holding the No. 1 spot on the official middleweight rankings, St-Pierre is getting the next crack at Bisping’s 185-pound title.

During a recent appearance on “UFC Tonight” (via MMAJunkie.com), Rockhold discussed the problem with booking “Rush” vs. “The Count:”