Luke Rockhold on Money Fights: ‘Things Could Easily Get Out of Hand’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Luke Rockhold
Image Credit: Steve Marcus / Getty Images Sport / Getty

Luke Rockhold believes the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) could be playing with fire when it comes to “money fights.”

By now, it’s well known that reigning UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping will defend his gold against Georges St-Pierre later this year. St-Pierre left the UFC having successfully defended his welterweight title nine straight times.

“Rush” hasn’t competed since Nov. 2013 and has never fought as a middleweight in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Despite both facts and Yoel Romero holding the No. 1 spot on the official middleweight rankings, St-Pierre is getting the next crack at Bisping’s 185-pound title.

During a recent appearance on “UFC Tonight” (via MMAJunkie.com), Rockhold discussed the problem with booking “Rush” vs. “The Count:”

“It’s chaos, isn’t it? I think they’re running down a slippery slope. Things could easily get out of hand, you never know what these guys are going to do. Georges isn’t going to fight anybody in the top of our division if he wins this fight. Bisping could potentially be in the same boat. I’m bummed they took this route. It’s kind of taken away from the heart of the sport. It’s about the top guys fighting each other. This isn’t WWE. This is fighting. It’s what it’s all about. So when they make moves like this, it definitely makes you question a lot of things of what you’re doing and how you approach things.”

