Luke Rockhold Promises to Knock Out Michael Bisping if They Fight Again

Luke Rockhold has never hidden his disdain for incumbent UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping

Afterall, Rockhold lost his belt to the Brit in his first title defense at UFC 199. That is bound to hurt.

Throw in some pretty disparaging trash talk after that bout, which was the second time they fought and things begin to make sense. On top of that, both men have regularly engaged in verbal battles online and are very open about their dislike of each other.

Rockhold, who was subjected to a clip of Bisping criticizing his performance against David Branch by Ariel Helwani on Monday’s episode of the MMA Hour, had a stern response for his English rival.

“I thought he looked very sloppy, if I’m honest,” Bisping said on last week’s edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “He has a problem with people that can box, people that can get inside. He landed some good shots the other guy – David Branch. And if he had a bit more pop he could have taken Luke out of there. So, yeah, congratulations. Job well done. He got the finish in the second round, but he needs to be careful. A lot could have been improved upon, let’s just say that.”

Rockhold sent a serious warning to Bisping upon hearing his perspective:

“He can think what he wants to think,” responded Rockhold, eventually. “When a guy [Branch] rushes forward and runs forward like that, it’s not as calculated as it should be. I did what I had to do – I found my timing and I landed my shots. If he wants to think that I’m vulnerable in that realm or any of those realms, sign the contract – I’ll be ready to go.

“As a matter of fact, if Bisping were to sign to fight with me, I would promise you and the world – I would bet on it – that I would not shoot for one takedown. This would be purely a stand-up fight. I would give him every opportunity to get back in there and implement his boxing, get on the inside. I fucking guarantee you, I will finish you on the feet.”