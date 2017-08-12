Luke Rockhold Questions David Branch’s Confidence Ahead of UFC Fight Night 116

Luke Rockhold feels David Branch doesn’t fully trust his abilities.

On Sept. 16, Rockhold will return to action to face Branch in the main event of UFC Fight Night 116. The two are set to meet inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It’ll be Rockhold’s first bout since June 2016.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Rockhold explained why he questions his upcoming opponent’s confidence:

“Branch is a good fighter, I think he just questions himself. You can’t question yourself at this level. I’m going to eat him up. I’m going to push him to that breaking point, and he’s going to feel the pressure. He can’t keep up with me. You can’t think you’re going to do something. You have to know. I see Branch, he questions himself. He’s good everywhere, he’s a third-degree black belt, he’s a decent boxer, but there’s questions in his head, and it’s time for me to go make those a little more doubtful as the rounds go on.”