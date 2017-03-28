Luke Rockhold Says Fabricio Werdum is ‘B*tching Out’ of July 8 Bout

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Luke Rockhold July 8
Image Credit: Newsday/Jeffrey Basinger

Luke Rockhold isn’t joking when he says he’d fight a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder.

Rockhold is no stranger to gold himself. He captured the UFC middleweight title against Chris Weidman back in Dec. 2015. While it’s clear that the accomplishment is nothing to sneeze at, Rockhold is aiming to fight someone two weight classes above his.

That man is Fabricio Werdum. On a recent episode of “UFC Tonight,” Rockhold said he’d like to throw leather with “Vai Cavalo” due to a beef that goes back to their Strikeforce days. Werdum wasn’t amused by the challenge, calling Rockhold a “chicken.”

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Rockhold said he’s hoping to fight Werdum on July 8 as part of International Fight Week:

“If they want to go down this route and they want to sell fights, I like creating interest. I like making fights for the fans. I guarantee we could have some fun with that fight. I think a lot of people would be interested in seeing that match-up. We’ll see. I think he’s b*tching out. I’m just kind of waiting around, trying to find the right opportunity to get back in there, but I think July 8 is our date. I’m into full training now, kicking full-steam ahead. I’m hungry to get back in there and International Fight Week is a beautiful stage to do it on.”

