Luke Rockhold Says Fabricio Werdum is ‘B*tching Out’ of July 8 Bout

Luke Rockhold isn’t joking when he says he’d fight a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder.

Rockhold is no stranger to gold himself. He captured the UFC middleweight title against Chris Weidman back in Dec. 2015. While it’s clear that the accomplishment is nothing to sneeze at, Rockhold is aiming to fight someone two weight classes above his.

That man is Fabricio Werdum. On a recent episode of “UFC Tonight,” Rockhold said he’d like to throw leather with “Vai Cavalo” due to a beef that goes back to their Strikeforce days. Werdum wasn’t amused by the challenge, calling Rockhold a “chicken.”

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Rockhold said he’s hoping to fight Werdum on July 8 as part of International Fight Week: