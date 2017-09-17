Luke Rockhold Says He’d Bet on GSP Losing to Bisping at UFC 217

Luke Rockhold doesn’t believe Georges St-Pierre can pull off a victory over Michael Bisping.

On Nov. 4, St-Pierre will challenge Bisping for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. It’ll be the main event of UFC 217. This will be St-Pierre’s first middleweight bout.

Fresh off his submission win over David Branch last night (Sept. 16), Rockhold wasted no time blasting St-Pierre (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m not calling ‘GSP’ out wrong. Don’t get it wrong; get it straight. I’m telling ‘GSP’ to get the (expletive) out of his irrelevant fight. I don’t think he has any chance. I really don’t. I’m just telling you the straight truth. ‘GSP’ is going to get crushed. His game plan will not work against Bisping.”

The former middleweight title holder went as far as to say that he’d even put money on Bisping defeating St-Pierre.

“As much as I don’t like (Bisping), the other guy, he’s going to lose. The takedowns, Bisping is going to scramble. He’s going to get up. The size is going to wear on him. He’s going to outbox him, and he’s probably going to put him away in the later rounds. That’s the fight. It’s going to happen. I’ll bet the house on it. I’ll even (expletive) bet on it.”