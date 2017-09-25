Luke Rockhold Says Move to Light Heavyweight is Inevitable

Luke Rockhold says he’ll be a light heavyweight in due time.

Rockhold is coming off a second-round submission victory over David Branch at UFC Fight Night 116. It was Rockhold’s first victory since Dec. 2015. He lost his middleweight title back in June 2016 and was out of action for over a year.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Rockhold admitted that any weight cut is tough and a light heavyweight run is bound to happen (via BJPenn.com):

“At light heavyweight, I feel great. I’d do just fine. It’s never easy. I wouldn’t say [the weight cut for my fight with Branch] was the worst, but like I said it’s never easy. As you get older, your bones get thicker and it’s harder to cut the weight off. Yeah, at some point I definitely will be.”