Luke Rockhold Says The UFC’s Middleweight Division is ‘F*cked’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Luke Rockhold
Image Credit: Steve Marcus / Getty Images Sport / Getty

Luke Rockhold isn’t exactly optimistic about the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) 185-pound division.

Rockhold hasn’t competed since June 2016. He lost his middleweight title to Michael Bisping via first-round knockout. Rockhold has been healing up his injuries and is set for a return soon.

The former champion won’t just fight anyone, however. Rockhold told MMAFighting.com that his next bout has to be worthwhile:

“I’m not coming back after all this time and fighting some chump on a worthless card. I’m coming back in style and making some noise.”

Rockhold isn’t shy about his views on the state of the middleweight division. Bisping still wants a fight with Georges St-Pierre, while Robert Whittaker will battle Yoel Romero on July 8 at UFC 213 for the interim gold.

“The division is f*cked. No interesting fights.”

