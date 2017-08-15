Luke Rockhold Slams David Branch & “Chump” Michael Bisping

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is a man who is clearly on a mission ahead of his return from injury

Rockhold will make his first appearance inside the octagon since his knockout loss to Michael Bisping at UFC 199 in June 2016. Rockhold, still clearly seething at that loss, must make it past a tough test in Branch before he can consider getting closer to Bisping.

The 32-year-old spoke with FloCombat recently about his return and his preparations for the former WSOF champion, Branch:

“To be honest, I really don’t know much about [Branch],” Rockhold said. “I’ve watched him fight a couple times. He tries to act hard like he’s from Brooklyn but dude fights like he’s from the Hamptons. He’s a technical fighter, but I’m going to beat him everywhere. I’m going to make the man fight, and it’s not going to take long for him to realize how outclassed he is in there.”

“I’ll stick to my game and let the fight do the talking because when I fight my fight there’s not a man in the game who can keep up with me. I just don’t see it. I’ve been around the world and haven’t found a man who can keep my pace and stay with me. Whether on the feet or the ground, there isn’t anywhere I can’t fight.

“I’m going to prove who I really am when I come back. People want to talk and doubt me, and they can think whatever they want. I’ll show who I really am and what I can do shortly.”

As for Bisping, Rockhold intimated that he is not deserving of the championship status he currently enjoys since he took the belt from the Californian:

“I’m here to get back in the mix and take out the fucking chump who is at the top. He’s not the champ… he’s a chump.”