Luke Rockhold vs. David Branch Possible For Sept. 16 Event

Two former champions may throw down on Sept. 16.

Luke Rockhold hasn’t competed since June 2016. He was stunned by Michael Bisping, losing his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title via first-round knockout. It looks like the UFC has an opponent in mind.

Ariel Helwani says he’s been told by sources that Rockhold may return against David Branch on a Pittsburgh card:

“(There’s) been serious talks of booking Luke Rockhold vs. David Branch as the main event of the Sept. 16 card in Pittsburgh. However, Yoel Romero’s name has also been discussed as an opponent for Rockhold on a later date. Should be done soon. Rockhold’s return is imminent. Right now, according to multiple sources, Branch is the front-runner and this is a fight he wants. Step up. Sink or swim.”

Branch is a former two-division World Series of Fighting champion. Since his release from the UFC, Branch has gone 13-1. His only loss in that span was to Anthony Johnson and that fight went the distance.