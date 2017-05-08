Luke Rockhold: Without Contenders, UFC has ‘No (Expletive) Division’

Luke Rockhold July 8
Image Credit: Newsday/Jeffrey Basinger

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold spoke his mind during an appearance on The MMA Hour Monday.

And it was feisty.

Rockhold, who is currently without a scheduled fight after being forced to the sidelines with an injury, believes the UFC’s 185-pound division should force the promotion they work for to do something.

“I think everyone is already on strike, aren’t they?” Rockhold said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). “We’re all waiting on a title. (Robert) Whittaker’s down. I’ve voiced my opinion, and I think (Gegard) Mousasi should stand his ground too. I mean, without us you have no (expletive) division. Make something happen.”

Whittaker is coming off a victory over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, while Mousasi bested Chris Weidman. The current division champion, Michael Bisping, has fought just once since winning the belt – and that was vs. Dan Henderson – and is waiting on the sidelines to meet the returning Georges St-Pierre.

“If they’re not putting an interim title on the line, or if they’re not making Bisping fight a contender, I’m not fighting anybody,” he said. “And so should the rest of the division, too. What’s the point? Without me, Mousasi, Yoel, and Whittaker? I think everyone should just stand their ground, and say (expletive) you. Put a title on the line or else, (expletive), you don’t even have a division.”

Rockhold’s comments continue a recent trend of UFC fighters speaking out their grievances in a public forum.

