Lyman Good Eligible to Return Following Six-Month Suspension

Former Bellator champion and current UFC welterweight Lyman Good will be cleared to return to the Octagon this month after serving a six-month suspension for taking a banned substance.

The USADA found the substance in Good, which he states came from a tainted vitamin, last October.

Good was scheduled to meet Belal Muhammad last year at UFC 205, but was removed when the test results were announced. He will be cleared to compete again this month after serving the suspension.

“USADA found that Lyman’s October 2016 flagged urine specimen was the result of tainted vitamins and not the result of any intentional violation,” said David Fish, Good’s lawyer, in an interview with MMAFighting. “His competition ban will be lifted this month and he looks forward to returning to UFC competition. We never stopped believing that the truth would finally come out. He’s a special person. This is great news, but will still never reverse the fact he missed UFC 205 and the damage to his reputation.”

Good is 19-3 with a no-contest, having won each of his last three. He was the first-ever Bellator welterweight champion back in 2009.