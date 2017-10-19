Lyman Takes Not So Good Vitamin Companies To Court

This isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last, but there will be a fight in court. This time it will be Lyman Good against Vitamin Shoppe, Gaspari Nutrition, and a few others.

In a story originally reported by TMZ Sports Good says that he purchased the product Anavite at a local Vitamin Shoppe, prior to his UFC 205 fight last November. When tested by USADA he failed a drug test which came back positive for 1-andro. After turning over all of his supplements it was discovered that Anavite was the culprit. Having the same 1-andro. Something that was not listed on the bottle.

Good was banned for 6 months and subsequently sued everyone he thought should be blamed. Claiming that the parties did not, “enforce strict quality assurance” and intentionally added the steroids in order to, “increase sales in the competitive dietary supplements industry.”

It sucks that fighters can’t just go to the store anymore and pick something off the shelf, but why do they keep risking it? The system is set up with an approved supplements list. I know everyone wants all advantages possible, but wouldn’t you rather be safe than sorry?

