Lyoto Machida Issues Statement Following UFC Sao Paulo Loss

Lyoto Machida has released a statement following his loss at UFC Fight Night 119.

Machida took on Derek Brunson inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Burnson knocked out “The Dragon” in the first round. It was a rough return for Machida, who hadn’t competed since June 2015.

Machida took to his Instagram account to release a statement (via MMAFighting.com):

“I would like to thank all the support I’ve received from my fans! I’m home, with my family, recovering from a result that didn’t come, but with a sense of achievement, since anyone could have given up the idea of returning to the battlefield after almost 2 years away from the sports. My biggest loss would be giving up the dream that once was my blessing. An even bigger loss would be inspiring you not to go ahead when all you need to do is to keep your head up and go on. Thus, I thank you all for the messages full of affection and strength. Saying that the Dragon is back and then giving up will never be an option! The day I decided I wouldn’t stop fighting, I wanted to show you that, regardless of all the hardship of life, you are either a fighter or a quitter. What defines a man in his essence is not losing or winning, but his journey for what he believes. Once more, thank you for being by my side. I will always count on your support, and know that I will be supporting you back.”