Lyoto Machida on Michael Bisping Callout: It Would Mean a Lot

Lyoto Machida has explained why he called out Michael Bisping after his UFC Belem victory.

Last night (Feb. 3), Machida took on Eryk Anders in the main event of UFC Belem. “The Dragon” earned a split decision victory. It’s his first win since Dec. 2014.

After the bout, Machida called for a match-up with former UFC middleweight champion Bisping. Speaking to the media during the post-fight press conference, Machida explained why the bout interests him (via MMAJunkie.com):

“That’s a fight that should have happened a couple times, and it didn’t. I think we’ve both matured together in this sport, so I think a fight between Michael Bisping and myself would mean a lot.”

Machida knows that the clock is ticking on both his career and Bisping’s. He’d like to do battle with “The Count” before time has run out.

“It’s just a matter of, he might retire sometime soon. I could retire sometime soon, and people ask for that fight. So, it’s a fight that interests me.”

It’s time to let your voice be heard. If the UFC matches up Machida with Bisping, who would you give the edge to? Feel free to let us know by visiting the comment section below.