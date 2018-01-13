Lyoto Machida on Retirement Talks: I Feel Young & Quick

Lyoto Machida isn’t hanging up his gloves yet.

Machida has been on the wrong end of finishes in his last three outings. He suffered back-to-back knockout losses to Yoel Romero and Derek Brunson. “The Dragon” has emerged victorious since Dec. 2014.

Despite his plight, Machida still believes he can find more success inside the Octagon. He told Combate that retirement isn’t on the table right now (via Bloody Elbow):

“I don’t think about that. I try to look at the bright side. I was hard to go through those times. This is a new opportunity, I don’t think about retirement, I feel young, quick, and I can train with anybody. I was never knocked out in practice the way I was knocked out by Brunson. I believe I still have quite a ways to go. These things happen.