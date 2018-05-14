Lyoto Machida Names Preferred Opponent for Next Bout

Lyoto Machida is not ready to head into retirement, but he is ready to once again front kick someone else in the head into retirement.

Randy Couture was the first man Machida kicked out of active competition when Machida landed a vicious crane kick to the UFC Hall of Famer at UFC 129. Seven years later, Machida’s phenomenal second round KO of Vitor Belfort mirrored the ending of Couture’s career, and also left Machida wanting to add another name to the “Kicked out of UFC” club:

“I always use my legs to retire people. So, I would like this fight because Michael Bisping is a former champion, and this is a fight that could happen in the future. This fight couldn’t happen back in the day, so I think this is a a great matchup for both of us. And the fans want to see this fight. It would be a great fight if he accepts this fight.”

This isn’t the first time Machida has called to be matched against Bisping. Following his close victory over Eryk Anders at UFC Belem, Machida also expressed a desire to face The Count:

“That’s a fight that should’ve happened a couple times and it didn’t. I think we both matured together in this sport, so I think a fight between Michael Bisping and myself would mean a lot. He might retire sometime soon, I could retire sometime soon, and people asked for that fight, so it’s a fight that interests me.”

Unfortunately for Machida, Bisping does not seem to be in a hurry back into the Octagon any time soon if ever at all. While Bisping has recently expressed interest in possibly facing Luke Rockhold, he has also stated that he will never make middleweight again and, most recently on his Believe You Me podcast, that he is unofficially retired:

“Let’s be honest. I am retired, I haven’t made it official yet. But, I am probably retired. Of course, when I say probably that still gives me a window to come back. But I am probably retired.”

