Lyoto Machida Says There’s Pressure Going Into His Return

Lyoto Machida admits to feeling some pressure going into his return fight.

After serving an 18-month suspension, Machida will return to action on Oct. 28. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder will take on Derek Brunson inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The bout will headline UFC Fight Night 119.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Machida talked about being able to compete again:

“There is a lot of pressure, of course, because I’m going to fight in my country. But on the other hand, I have a lot of support. I can feel that through social media and through interviews that I’ve been doing. I can feel that I have a lot of support in Brazil. At the same time, a lot of pressure, but I have to handle that, just do my best and just keep my focus on what I have to do there.”

“The Dragon” went on to praise Brunson, but believes he can finish “The Law.”

“He’s a complete fighter. He’s well-rounded. He drops people with hands, too. Of course, his background is in wrestling. But, with the camp that I’ve been doing here, I believe that I can stop his takedowns. And my background is in karate, and (as a) standup fighter, so I believe I can stop Derek Brunson and bring this victory to my team and my country.”