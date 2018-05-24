Lyoto Machida Still Believes he Can Secure UFC Title Shot

Lyoto Machida feels he still has enough juice to make another title run.

Machida was last seen in action earlier this month at UFC 224. “The Dragon” went one-on-one with Vitor Belfort in Brazil. Machida won the bout via first-round knockout courtesy of a front kick.

After dropping three straight, Machida now finds himself with back-to-back victories. At the age of 39, Machida believes there’s a chance that he’ll be competing for a UFC title once again.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Machida said he can keep climbing the ladder and eventually receive another title opportunity:

“I don’t intend to take a break, right now. I want to fight once or twice more this year. I really feel like fighting and I want to be a champion again. I don’t see the Bisping fight as a farewell. I’m not thinking about that, right now. I showed I’m doing well and I want to climb the ranks so I can secure another title shot. I don’t think about changing weight classes (since Bisping stated he would he moving back to the light heavyweight division) at the moment. I believe it’s a fight many people want to see, so we can make some adjustments so it can better suit both athletes.”

Machida is no stranger to UFC gold. Back in May 2009, Machida ran through Rashad Evans to capture the UFC light heavyweight title. He had one successful title defense against Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, taking a controversial unanimous decision. In their rematch, Rua knocked out Machida to take the title.

“The Dragon” received another title opportunity against Jon Jones. Despite having some success in the opening round, Machida was choked out in the second stanza. His last title shot was against Chris Weidman in the middleweight division. Machida fell short in his bid for 185-pound gold, losing via unanimous decision.

Do you think Lyoto Machida has a shot at fighting for a UFC title again?