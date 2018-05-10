Lyoto Machida Eyeing Title Contention After UFC 224

Lyoto Machida believes he can once again be in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title picture.

Machida is set to share the Octagon with Vitor Belfort this Saturday night (May 12). This bout is set to take place on the main card of UFC 224. Belfort says this will be the last bout of his professional mixed martial arts career.

“The Dragon” is coming off a split decision victory over Eryk Anders. While controversial, the win was much-needed for Machida who had lost three bouts in a row. All of those losses were finishes.

MMAJunkie.com caught up with Machida, who said he’s targeting title contention after UFC 224:

“My focus is to add another win to my record, and to go up the rankings. I want to do four fights this year. Considering the breaks I plan to take, and how much time I’ll have, I think it would be a good number of bouts. My goal is to earn my way to another (title shot).”

Machida has gone 2-4 in his last six outings. He last competed for a title back in July 2014, falling short against Chris Weidman. His opponent, Belfort has gone 1-2, 1 NC in his last four bouts.

Headlining UFC 224 will be a women’s bantamweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington. The co-main event is scheduled to feature middleweights Jacare Souza and Kelvin Gastelum. Also on the card will be rising strawweight prospect Mackenzie Dern taking on Amanda Cooper. Bantamweights John Lineker and Brian Kelleher will also do battle.

