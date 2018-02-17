Lyoto Machida & Vitor Belfort in Talks For UFC 224 Bout

We might get to see Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort trade leather this spring.

MMAFighting.com is reporting that a middleweight clash between Machida and Belfort is in the works for UFC 224. The event takes place inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 12. This would be the last bout under Belfort’s UFC contract.

“The Phenom” was supposed to meet Uriah Hall last month. Hall was sent to the hospital before weighing in and the bout was canceled. It was said that the UFC was looking into booking a rematch between Belfort and Michael Bisping, but “The Count” wasn’t interested.

Machida is coming off his first victory since Dec. 2014. He defeated previously unbeaten Eryk Anders via split decision. Machida hadn’t gone the distance since his July 2014 title bout against Chris Weidman.

As of now, no bouts have been made official on the UFC 224 card. Stick with MMANews.com for more details on the event as they become available.

Predictions

Alright fight fans, now is the time to let your voices be heard. Hit us up in the comments section below to give us your early predictions. If this bout takes place who leaves as the winner, Lyoto Machida or Vitor Belfort?