Lyoto Machida vs. Eryk Anders to Headline UFC Belem

Following his call out of Lyoto Machida following a second successive win in the UFC, Eryk Anders has got his wish

The 30-year-old, unbeaten prospect will face Machida in a five-round main event in Belem, Brazil, on Feb. 3., according to a report by MMA Today.

Anders will contest against former light heavyweight champion Machida in what is set to be his first UFC main event. The Filipino has a 2-0 record in the promotion, with wins over Rafael Natal and Markus Perez (who he beat on last weekend’s UFC Fresno card).

Machida, on the other hand, is on a three-fight skid in the UFC and was knocked out in the first round of his return from a two-year USADA suspension against Derek Brunson in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo.

UFC Belem will be headed by Machida vs. Anders and will also feature bouts which include Valentina Shevchenko vs. Priscila Cachoeira, Thiago Santos vs. Anthony Smith, Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Morales, Tim Johnson vs. Marcelo Golm, and Maia Stevenson vs. Polyana Viana.