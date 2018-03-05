Mackenzie Dern: I Was Happy With my UFC 222 Performance

Mackenzie Dern has no complaints about her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut.

Dern took on Ashley Yoder on the preliminary portion of UFC 222. After three rounds of action, Dern earned the split decision win. Her record improves to a perfect 6-0.

The win wasn’t easy for Dern to achieve. She was even dropped at one point in the fight. The rising strawweight prospect remained composed and was able to take the back of Yoder.

Speaking to the media during the UFC 222 post-fight press conference, Dern talked about the effort she put forth (via MMAFighting.com):

“I was happy with my performance, I didn’t think it was bad. I know that everybody wants me to submit quickly, but I’m here to show that I’m a complete athlete, to trade standing and go to the ground.”

Dern then talked about the importance of her fight with Yoder.

“I think that when I decided ‘okay, I want to take her to the ground,’ I was able to take her and get her back and get the choke in. I think that the important part is knowing the risks I was taking, and having my chin down, see the punches coming. She was a southpaw and was taller than me, so that’s a distance I’m still not used to yet. I can take a lot of things from this fight to get better, but I think it was important to feel those three rounds in the UFC. I don’t want to get to the belt without ever going to a second or third round, without ever being in trouble in a fight, without ever being knocked down and being scared. I think it was a good experience to feel that now and gain that confidence standing.”

