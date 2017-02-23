Mackenzie Dern: ‘Hopefully I Can Make my UFC Debut in June or July’

Mackenzie Dern is looking to join the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster this year.

Dern may only have a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record of 2-0, but she is a highly regarded Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under her father, Wellington Dias. Dern made her MMA debut back in July 2016. She defeated Kenia Rosas by unanimous decision.

The strawweight then met Montana Stewart three months later. Dern earned a first-round submission victory. Dern told Flo Combat that while she’s working on her stand-up, she isn’t planning on abandoning her ground game:

“The big thing right now is my stand-up. I’m still a little bit active in jiu-jitsu right now even though they are pushing me to go 100 percent just MMA. It’s so hard for me to leave the jiu-jitsu game and I’m not quite ready to do that. My jiu-jitsu timing is still very good, we are really just working the stand-up.”

While Dern has just gotten her MMA career started, she has a ton of hype surrounding her. Some think it’s only a matter of time before we see Dern inside the Octagon. The 23-year-old is in no rush.