Mackenzie Dern Isn’t Satisfied With Her Performance Against Katherine Roy

Mackenzie Dern’s last outing was a successful one, but she believes she has more work to do.
On March 10, Dern competed against Katherine Roy inside the Cowboys Dancehall in San Antonio, Texas. The bout was part of the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 6 main card. Dern earned her third professional mixed martial arts (MMA) victory by unanimous decision.
Despite the victory, Dern isn’t completely thrilled with what transpired. She told Flo Combat that she was expecting to finish her opponent and that she still has some improvements to make before reaching a higher level:
“Of course I am happy with one more win, but I am definitely not satisfied with my performance. I am a jiu-jitsu girl so in a perfect world I would go in and could have submitted [her] in the first round and everything would be great, but instead it went all three rounds and mostly standing up. I am happy that I am gaining this experience, going all three rounds, having to use my stand-up game–I am happy that I was able to work on that, but our team at the [MMA] Lab strives for perfection, so I know I have so much to work on still.”