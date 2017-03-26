Mackenzie Dern Isn’t Satisfied With Her Performance Against Katherine Roy

Mackenzie Dern’s last outing was a successful one, but she believes she has more work to do.

On March 10, Dern competed against Katherine Roy inside the Cowboys Dancehall in San Antonio, Texas. The bout was part of the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 6 main card. Dern earned her third professional mixed martial arts (MMA) victory by unanimous decision.

Despite the victory, Dern isn’t completely thrilled with what transpired. She told Flo Combat that she was expecting to finish her opponent and that she still has some improvements to make before reaching a higher level: