Mackenzie Dern Makes Invicta FC Debut on Dec. 8 Against Kaline Medeiros

Mackenzie Dern is the latest fighter to join the Invicta FC roster.

Dern has been making waves under the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) banner. Now, she’s looking to raise her game to the next level. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Dern announced that she has signed with Invicta FC.

Dern will take on Kaline Medeiros on Dec. 8 in a strawweight tilt. Dern has earned a 4-0 professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record. Her last bout took place last month at LFA 24. She finished Mandy Polk in the first round via submission. It was her improved stand-up that saw the beginning of the end for Polk.