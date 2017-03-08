Mackenzie Dern: ‘My Goal of Course is to be UFC Champion’

Mackenzie Dern has her eyes on the ultimate prize.

Dern will be competing this Friday night (March 10) inside the Cowboy Dancehall in San Antonio, Texas. Her opponent will be Katherine Roy. If Dern can earn a win at LFA 6, she could be one step closer to making her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt recently spoke to MMAInterviews.TV. Dern said she’s been working a bit on her stand-up, but admitted she ultimately wants to take all of her opponents to the ground. She also has big aspirations if she ever enters the Octagon (via MMAMania.com):