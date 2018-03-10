Mackenzie Dern on UFC Debut: ‘I Felt Like I Was Meant to be There’

Mackenzie Dern is riding a high following her successful Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut.

Dern earned a split decision win over Ashley Yoder on the preliminary portion of UFC 222. She battled through some adversity in the fight, being knocked down but quickly getting back to her feet. With the win, she improves her mixed martial arts record to a perfect 6-0.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Dern said being inside the Octagon felt natural:

”I swear, it felt so normal. I was so relaxed. I didn’t even hear people [screaming]. I felt Bruce (Buffer) was talking to me, when he was saying my name, but I was just looking at Ashley, trying to focus on what I wanted to do. I felt like I was meant to be there. Didn’t feel any nervous at all, like UFC jitters. It felt great to be there.”

She went on to say that a second bout under the UFC banner in Rio would be ideal.

”I felt like I was meant to be there. I know that each fight I’m gonna be a better fighter, really enforced like, yeah, this is what I’m meant to do. I made the right decision to stop jiu-jitsu now and focus on this, and I’m excited for the next fight. Hopefully I can be at UFC in Rio (on May 12). I’m ready to get this black eye away and get back to training.”

