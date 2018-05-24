Mackenzie Dern Removed From The UFC Strawweight Rankings

This week the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) made changes to their official rankings and one of the fighters impacted in the strawweight division was jiu-jitsu sensation Mackenzie Dern. Here’s a look at the current rankings which no longer include the California native.

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig

9 Tatiana Suarez +3

10 Cortney Casey

11 Alexa Grasso -2

12 Randa Markos -1

13 Nina Ansaroff +1

14 Joanne Calderwood -1

15 Angela Hill *NR

Dern (7-0) is coming off a first-round submission win over Amanda Cooper at UFC 224 in Brazil and was initially placed in the #15 spot following that victory. Fans and fighters were outraged to see her crack the Top 15, mainly due to the fact Dern missed weight in that fight by a staggering seven-pounds. One of the fighters most upset about her unprofessional antics was fellow strawweight Angela Hill who posted this to Twitter at the time.

Well this is a big fat slap in the face. I’ve fought top competition, beat #14 and the rankings finally grace me with #15 ranking, just to get bumped by a fucking Flyweight. pic.twitter.com/ZYlP5Ogs6w — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) May 17, 2018

Looks like Hill got her wish. Here is how the rankings are determined via UFC.com

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Dern signed with the UFC at the beginning of this year after amassing an impressive 5-0 record with both the Legacy/LFA and Invicta FC promotions. Despite being undefeated, she’s struggled with making the 115-pound limit as she’s now missed weight in three of her seven career fights.

