Two Strawweights Blast Mackenzie Dern’s Spot on UFC Rankings

Mackenzie Dern has made her way to a top 15 spot on the UFC strawweight rankings and two 115-pounders aren’t amused.
Dern was victorious in her bout against Amanda Cooper at UFC 224. Dern won the bout via first-round submission. She missed weight by 7.5 pounds and was basically a flyweight going into the bout.
Despite drawing a lot of criticism for missing weight by a large margin, Dern was rewarded with the 15th spot on the official UFC strawweight rankings. This means that she earned her spot by edging Ashley Yoder and defeating Cooper with a significant weight advantage.
Angela Hill, who was bumped off the rankings due to Dern’s push up, wasn’t happy about the change and took to Twitter to vent:
Well this is a big fat slap in the face. I’ve fought top competition, beat #14 and the rankings finally grace me with #15 ranking, just to get bumped by a fucking Flyweight. pic.twitter.com/ZYlP5Ogs6w
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) May 17, 2018
Eighth ranked strawweight Felice Herrig chimed in and agreed with Hill:
I’m going to weigh in on the @ufc #strawweight rankings with at least 7.5lbs of factual perspective: 1- For the most part 1-5 are pretty accurate across all weight divisions, but after that the rankings are a crap shoot. 2- These days hype trains seem to be gifted rankings over actually having to fight to the top. 3- #McenzieDern misses weight by 7.5 pounds, which makes her closer to a #Flyweight than strawweight. She beats an unranked fighter and takes @angieoverkill well earned #15 spot when her only actual win in the ufc as a #straweight was to #Ashleyyoder. McEnzie won by a very close split decision, while Angela won unanimously. So why does Angela get bumped?? 4- Justine Kish isn’t even in the top 15, although she beat #14 #NinaAnsaroff unanimously and #11 #RandaMarkos. Justine did move up to Flyweight but so did #calderwood. So why is Calderwood even in the rankings anymore? 5- If #waterson is #7 & I’m #8 then 9,10 & 11 are all out of order… 6- I beat #Grasso unanimous decision , I beat #casey split. Waterson beats casey split decision. Casey finishes Markos, while Grasso takes her to split. So the rankings should actually be: #7 Waterson #8 Herrig #9 Casey #10 Grasso #11 Markos Even if Dern made weigh there is no factual reasoning as to why or how she could take Angela’s spot other than a massive glitch in the matrix. LBD out!
Hill defeated Maryna Moroz via unanimous decision in her last outing. At the time, Moroz was the 14th ranked strawweight. This gave Hill her first crack at UFC rankings. That fight was just three months ago and she’s seen her spot taken without even competing.
Dern has had weight issues in the past. She failed to reach the strawweight limit twice before making her UFC debut. Even then, many questioned whether or not Dern was being unprofessional and if she should move up to flyweight. Now, it seems some are even wondering if Dern is taking her career as a professional mixed martial artist seriously.
