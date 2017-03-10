Mackenzie Dern Struggles to Make Weight For Second Straight Fight

Jay Anderson
Mackenzie Dern
Image Credit: Mackenzie Dern's Twitter Account

One of the hottest prospects in women’s MMA seems to be having troubles making weight.

Mackenzie Dern, the 23-year old Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion who many tabbed as the “next Ronda Rousey” has apparently had weight issues for the second straight fight. Dern currently competes under the LFA banner, and is 2-0 in her professional career thus far. A run in the UFC seemed inevitable, but Dern, who fights at strawweight (115lbs), may run into problems there. The UFC does not host a women’s flyweight (125lbs) division currently.

Dern was originally scheduled to meet Katherine Roy Friday in San Antonio, TX at LFA 6 at strawweight. According to sources, however, Dern woke up heavy Thursday, and, recognizing that making weight was unlikely, reached out to her opponent who agreed to a catchweight of 120lbs. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) generally does not allow fights to commence with large weight discrepancies, so without a catchweight, the bout ran the risk of cancellation.

That’s where things got a little more confusing. Dern would eventually weigh in at 121.8lbs on her first attempt at weighing in Thursday, unaware that catchweight bouts do not come with the 1lb allowance most non-title fights enjoy. She did, however, make the 120lb mark on her second attempt.

Her opponent, Roy, did not seem all that pleased with the turn of events, despite agreeing to the catchweight.

As part of the catchweight agreement, Dern will forfeit 20% of her purse. However, because the new weight was agreed upon prior to Dern weighing in, she will face no additional fine from the TDLR.

Dern also missed weight for her last fight at Legacy FC 61, coming in just shy of 3lbs over the strawweight limit against Montana Stewart.

The bout will take place as part of the main card of LFA 6.

