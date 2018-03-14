Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Cooper Expected for UFC 224 in Brazil

Mackenzie Dern wanted to waste no time before booking her next fight and it appears she will get her wish with a matchup against Amanda Cooper in the works for UFC 224 in Brazil.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news on Wednesday following an initial report from MMABrasil.com.

Dern made her Octagon debut earlier this month at UFC 222 where she edged out a split decision against former “Ultimate Fighter” competitor Ashley Yoder.

Immediately after that win, the highly regarded prospect and submission specialist requested the opportunity to compete in her next fight in Brazil. Now it looks like the UFC is ready to grant that wish.

As for Cooper, she is a former “Ultimate Fighter” finalist from season 23 while putting together a 2-2 record in the UFC. The Michigan native most recently competed at UFC 218 in Detroit where she defeated Angela Magana by second round TKO.

Dern vs. Cooper is expected to join a UFC 224 lineup that will be headlined by a women’s bantamweight championship bout between Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington as well as Vitor Belfort competing in his retirement fight against Lyoto Machida.

