Mackenzie Dern’s Octagon Debut at UFC 222, Two Fights Added to UFC 221

While most of the world relaxed and enjoyed, the UFC continued to announce fights over the holiday weekend.

At UFC 222, unbeaten prospect Mackenzie Dern will make her Octagon debut vs. Ashley Yoder. The bout was confirmed by matchmaker Sean Shelby during a MetroPCS chat with Forrest Griffin.

“Mackenzie Dern will be making her debut in the UFC,” Shelby told Griffin. “I think (in) early 2018.”

MMA Fighting later reported that Dern-Yoder will in fact go down March 3 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Dern, who claimed multiple world titles in jiu-jitsu, scored a submission win over Kaline Medeiros this past December. She is 5-0 overall in her MMA career.

Yoder competed on The Ultimate Fighter 23, but has fallen two Justine Kish and Angela Hill inside the Octagon. She is 5-3 overall in her career.

Two fights were also added to the upcoming UFC 221 event in Perth, Australia, as Jake Matthews takes on Li Jingliang and Luke Jumeau meets Daichi Abe.

UFC 221 takes place February 11 from the Perth Arena and will see Luke Rockhold challenge Robert Whittaker for the middleweight title.