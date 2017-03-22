Madison McElhaney Believes Signing With Invicta FC Could Mean More Fights

Madison McElhaney is set for her Invicta FC debut.
This Saturday night (March 25), McElhaney will battle Felicia Spencer on the Invicta FC 22 card. They’ll go one-on-one inside the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Missouri. While this will be McElhaney’s Invicta FC debut, it’ll be her second professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout.
In a recent interview with MMAWeekly.com, “Baby Hulk” said she hopes to increase her activity inside the cage going forward:
“When I fight, I don’t try to focus too much on my opponent. I know she’s going to be a tough opponent, but I mainly want to focus on my skills. I felt like since my last fight I’m a whole new fighter. I feel very prepared. I know it’s going to be a very tough fight, but I’m excited because I’m prepared. People make fun of me because when I’m walking out for my fights, I’m smiling and am so excited to get in the cage. Most of the time people look so angry and look so serious – I’m completely opposite. It’s extra motivation for sure. I’ll be so happy if I can fight three times and win them all. If I can be more active than I have been, that will be amazing. Now that I’m with Invicta, that will be more possible.”