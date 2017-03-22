Madison McElhaney Believes Signing With Invicta FC Could Mean More Fights

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Madison McElhaney
Image Credit: California Fight League's YouTube channel

Madison McElhaney is set for her Invicta FC debut.

This Saturday night (March 25), McElhaney will battle Felicia Spencer on the Invicta FC 22 card. They’ll go one-on-one inside the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Missouri. While this will be McElhaney’s Invicta FC debut, it’ll be her second professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout.

In a recent interview with MMAWeekly.com, “Baby Hulk” said she hopes to increase her activity inside the cage going forward:

“When I fight, I don’t try to focus too much on my opponent. I know she’s going to be a tough opponent, but I mainly want to focus on my skills. I felt like since my last fight I’m a whole new fighter. I feel very prepared. I know it’s going to be a very tough fight, but I’m excited because I’m prepared. People make fun of me because when I’m walking out for my fights, I’m smiling and am so excited to get in the cage. Most of the time people look so angry and look so serious – I’m completely opposite. It’s extra motivation for sure. I’ll be so happy if I can fight three times and win them all. If I can be more active than I have been, that will be amazing. Now that I’m with Invicta, that will be more possible.”

LATEST NEWS

Quinton Jackson

Quinton Jackson: ‘We Can Tell Weight Don’t Matter to King Mo, Look at His...

0
Quinton Jackson and Muhammad Lawal aren't likely to be chums in the near future. "Rampage" and "King Mo" have had their share of verbal exchanges...
Madison McElhaney

Madison McElhaney Believes Signing With Invicta FC Could Mean More Fights

0
Madison McElhaney is set for her Invicta FC debut. This Saturday night (March 25), McElhaney will battle Felicia Spencer on the Invicta FC 22 card....
Anthony Johnson

Henri Hooft on Anthony Johnson: ‘He Will be a Good Champion’

0
Anthony Johnson has a slew of supporters and Henri Hooft is certainly one of them. Hooft is a head trainer who works with Johnson and...
Chase Gormley

Chase Gormley: ‘Bellator is Better For Where my Skill Level is Right Now’

0
Chase Gormley believes he's in the right place at the current stage of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Gormley is no stranger to...
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz May Be Set For NSAC Refund of Fine Following Conor McGregor’s Reduction...

0
Nate Diaz may be set to receive a check in the post with a portion of the fine he paid following UFC 202's water-throwing...