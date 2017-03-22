Madison McElhaney Believes Signing With Invicta FC Could Mean More Fights

Madison McElhaney is set for her Invicta FC debut.

This Saturday night (March 25), McElhaney will battle Felicia Spencer on the Invicta FC 22 card. They’ll go one-on-one inside the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Missouri. While this will be McElhaney’s Invicta FC debut, it’ll be her second professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout.

In a recent interview with MMAWeekly.com, “Baby Hulk” said she hopes to increase her activity inside the cage going forward: