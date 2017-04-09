Magomed Bibulatov on Ties With Chechen Dictator: ‘I’m Not Into Politics’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Magomed Bibulatov
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Magomed Bibulatov dodged questions regarding his ties to the leader of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Days before UFC 210, it was revealed that Bibulatov said, “I support Ramzan fully.” Reports have surfaced claiming the Chechen government has been rounding up gay men and killing them. It’s said that the government has gone as far as to have law enforcement officials pose as gay men through online dating.

Last night (April 8), Bibulatov took on Jenel Lausa inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. The “Gladiator” won the fight by unanimous decision. The former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) flyweight champion improved his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 14-0.

While the victory was dominant, Bibulatov’s performance played second fiddle to his ties with Kadyrov in the headlines. During a post-fight media session, he was asked about his relationship with the Chechen Republic leader and the negative response that has come with it.

It was clear that the “Gladiator” had no interest in talking about those ties and wanted to focus on his performance (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m not a politician; I’m not into politics. I’m an athlete. I don’t have any time for anything else except my training and fighting. I can’t really answer any of your questions.”

