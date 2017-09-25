Main Event Set for Cage Warriors 87 With Lewis Long vs. Roberto Soldic

Lewis Long will headline Cage Warriors 87 next month in a welterweight contest against Roberto Soldic.

The event takes place October 14 from the Newport Centre in Newport, Wales and will serve as a homecoming for Lewis.

The Welsh fighter is 15-4 in his career, but holds an 8-1 record over the past four years. All eight of those victories have been finishes, including three with Cage Warriors.

This past May, Lewis downed former UFC fighter Che Mills in 18 seconds.

Soldic (11-2) will be making his promotional debut on a heels of five consecutive knockout wins – four of which have come in the first round. The 22-year-old debuted in MMA just three years ago.

Cage Warriors 87 will stream live on UFC Fight Pass.