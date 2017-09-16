Mairbek Taisumov: ‘I Believe I am Going to Smash Eddie Alvarez’

Mairbek Taisumov isn’t lacking in confidence.

Taisumov believes he is the most avoided athlete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) lightweight division. The 15th ranked 155-pounder has been making some waves with his five-fight winning streak.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Taisumov said if he were to fight Eddie Alvarez, he’d be victorious easily:

“I believe I am going to smash Eddie Alvarez. He is ex-champion, he is a true legend, but I’m going to smash this guy. I know and I feel that I can beat this guy. I don’t think that they’re going to give me Eddie Alvarez. Eddie Alvarez doesn’t want to fight. I’m not going to wait for Eddie Alvarez.”