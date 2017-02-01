Mairbek Taisumov: ‘I’m Ready For Anyone in Lightweight Division’

Mairbek Taisumov has grown impatient with his position in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

While Taisumov’s issue doesn’t rest with the promotion, the same can’t be said for his fellow 155-pounders. Despite winning five of his six UFC bouts and finishing four fighters in a row, “Beckan” finds himself unranked in the lightweight division.

Taisumov realizes he needs to make a statement against a ranked opponent. If he is to be believed, the only problem is none of those competitors want to throw down with him.

The former M-1 Global standout recently spoke with MMANews.com’s very own Tim Thompson to discuss where things are going with him in terms of his next scrap:

“I cannot speak about my next fight now because it’s not (a done deal), but I hope it will be (a done deal) soon. But yeah, I’m tired of waiting. I want to fight. It doesn’t matter, big name or which name. This is just another step for me. I want (to) just fight. The big name is coming, so I hope it will be all fixed (and) I can fight this guy.”

Many speculated that the “big name” Taisumov is talking about is Anthony Pettis. Taisumov remained mum on the negotiations, but he made it clear that he doesn’t care who he fights as long as someone noteworthy steps up.