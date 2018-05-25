UFC Liverpool’s Makwan Amirkhani Doesn’t Regret Layoff

Makwan Amirkhani believes a recent layoff was necessary for his career.

Amirkhani was last seen in action back in March 2017. He suffered his first loss inside the Octagon to Arnold Allen via split decision. As he did in 2016, “Mr. Finland” only had one fight in 2017.

Many have criticized Amirkhani for not staying active. They believe the SBG Ireland fighter didn’t strike while the iron was hot and is letting the sport pass him by. Amirkhani doesn’t see things that way.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, “Mr. Finland” said he trusts in the process even if others don’t believe it:

“Like John Kavanagh says: You win or you learn. I learnt a lot from my last fight. I don’t care what people think and their opinion. I know what I think and what’s the right move for me. I follow my heart and I needed that time to just focus on my striking and I’m glad that I did that. I’m glad the UFC gave me the time to actually focus on myself.”

Amirkhani will go up against Jason Knight on the main card of UFC Liverpool. The action takes place this Sunday night (May 27) inside Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. Knight is looking to avoid his third straight loss.

UFC Liverpool will be headlined by a welterweight clash between a former title challenger and a soaring prospect. Stephen Thompson will share the Octagon with Darren Till. Till has the hometown advantage, but will “Wonderboy” crack?

The co-main event will see Neil Magny do battle with Craig White. Magny was originally scheduled to face Gunnar Nelson, but “Gunni” pulled out due to an injury. This will be White’s UFC debut.

Another featherweight battle is also set for the main card. Arnold Allen will face Mads Burnell. Stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of UFC Liverpool.

Who are you picking, Makwan Amirkhani or Jason Knight?