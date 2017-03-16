Makwan Amirkhani: ‘The Only Fight I Will Take is if UFC Comes to Finland’

Makwan Amirkhani has just one immediate goal after his UFC Fight Night 107 bout.

When he isn’t busy knocking out burglars, Amirkhani is taking on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweights. This Saturday night (March 18), “Mr. Finland” will go head-to-head with Arnold Allen inside the O2 Arena in London, England.

Amirkhani recently spoke with MMAJunkie.com. The 145-pounder said once his fight with Allen is over, he isn’t interested in another bout unless it’s in Finland: