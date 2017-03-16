Makwan Amirkhani: ‘The Only Fight I Will Take is if UFC Comes to Finland’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Makwan Amirkhani
Image Credit: Getty Images/ Christopher Lee

Makwan Amirkhani has just one immediate goal after his UFC Fight Night 107 bout.

When he isn’t busy knocking out burglars, Amirkhani is taking on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweights. This Saturday night (March 18), “Mr. Finland” will go head-to-head with Arnold Allen inside the O2 Arena in London, England.

Amirkhani recently spoke with MMAJunkie.com. The 145-pounder said once his fight with Allen is over, he isn’t interested in another bout unless it’s in Finland:

“The only time I will fight after this fight, the only fight that I will take, is if the UFC comes to Finland. I’ve been waiting for that since the UFC in Stockholm (when I made my debut). I can imagine in my head how many Finnish flags I would see there and how the home crowd will be so excited and emotional. I know the tickets would be selling within hours. I want to experience that. If they will say the next one in Finland, then I will take the fight. I take it one step at a time. Usually after my fight I’m like, ‘Bring me anybody. I’ll fight tomorrow.’ I’ll have that feeling. But when I go back home and you have this enjoyment and you see only happy faces, then you want to keep that going until you need to fight again to make them happy again. That’s the reason probably why I don’t take fights that often.”

