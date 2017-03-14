SBG’s Makwan Amirkhani Recalls Knocking Out Unlucky Burglar

UFC featherweight Makwan Amirkhani took the law into his own hands when burglars broke into his friend’s home earlier this month.

Amirkhani recounted the experience with Ariel Helwani on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour. The 145-pound fighter stated that he was spending time at home in Finland with family when he heard news that his friend’s home had been broken into.

“Mr Finland” stated that both he and his brother attempted to ensnare the two thieves:

“All I see, because my brother went from the other side, all I see is two guys, they looked like Russians, and they were hitting on my brother,” said the fighter. “I thought that the other guy had a knife. It wasn’t a knife, but it really looked like a knife, and I thought that they are stabbing my brother. And I said, ‘Fuck, I don’t care, they can stab me too, but I am going to help my brother’. So they hit me in my neck and it wasn’t a knife, it was something to open a door, a lock. Then, when I realised that this guy didn’t have knife, I was like, ‘He is going to die now’. All I needed was one punch and this fu**ing guy was lying on the snow. Then it was all over the news, and I took one selfie and put it on my Facebook.”

“My cousin, he ran – he had a baseball-bat, and he said, ‘Oh, it’s over. Well, it’s a good warm-up for [UFC Fight Night London].’”

And for the selfie? Here it is, in all it’s glory:

Image may contain: 2 people, night

