Malignaggi Labels Artem Lobov as Less Effective Than a Punching Bag

Paulie Malignaggi lashed out at the caliber of sparring partners used by Conor McGregor, saving some pretty harsh words for Artem Lobov

As the war of words continues to escalate, it appears no one is safe from the wrath of the former two-time world champion.

Artem Lobov, McGregor’s SBG Ireland training partner, and close friend was targeted by Malignaggi on The MMA Hour on Monday:

“He’s [McGregor] using a no-name amateur and a couple of MMA guys,” Malignaggi said of the UFC lightweight champ’s sparring partners. “One of them, Artem, I thought was like a punching bag. I thought you might as well use a punching bag instead of hitting him. I didn’t think there was enough quality for him, especially now that I left.”

“I mean I’m not going to speak on Artem’s MMA skills as I don’t know them. But in the boxing ring he was a punching bag. What does that guy do for you? What does he do for you?”