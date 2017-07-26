[WATCH] Paulie Malignaggi Talks Conor McGregor, Power and ‘Dirty Work’

Paulie Malignaggi is the man tasked with helping to turn Conor McGregor into a genuine threat against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26

The former two-time boxing world champion, now retired, is currently working alongside McGregor ahead of the Irishman’s sternest test to date against boxing legend Mayweather.

Malignaggi spoke to former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub about the awkwardness of the UFC lightweight champion’s style and the power McGregor possesses in that famous left hand:

“It was good work. It was a little bit awkward work at times, a little bit rough at times, a little bit dirty at times. But it was work and it was good work.”

What do you wanna know if he hits hard? I mean, ya, he’s not a weak puncher. I’ll say that…”

For many who believe that “The Notorious” will be carrying significant power into the ring next month against Mayweather, Malignaggi’s words may be food for thought:

“Listen, if Conor hits you, you’re gonna feel it ok? He’s a grown man and I’d say he’s an above average puncher.

I could feel with the 15 ounce gloves, if he lands with the 10 ounce gloves he’s probably gonna get your attention.

Is it “oh my god” power? No. I mean “oh my god” power is very rare… But Conor McGregor has respectable power and if Conor hits you clean, and he’s wearing smaller gloves? Odds are he’s gonna get your attention or rock you or even drop you.”