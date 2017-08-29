Malignaggi: I Didn’t Offer Mayweather a Game Plan Against McGregor

Paulie Malignaggi is denying being a mole in Conor McGregor’s camp.

Malignaggi served as a sparring partner for McGregor leading up to the Floyd Mayweather fight. The “Magic Man” only stayed for two sparring sessions after photos from the camp leaked. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White later released sparring footage.

In response, Malignaggi and Mayweather released a video hinting that the “Magic Man” spilled the beans on McGregor’s tendencies. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Malignaggi cleared the air:

“When I saw the pictures come out and I saw the videos come out, I’ll say this: I thought to myself, the irony of this. You can make pictures and video paint a picture that you might think is real, but it’s not real. Since when do these pictures and videos prove that I gave Floyd the game plan? Floyd didn’t even want the game plan. He didn’t care, he didn’t ask for it. I didn’t offer it and he didn’t ask for it.”

He then explained why he met up with “Money.”

“We were just catching up and joking around. Just having a good time. He was in very, very good spirits. You wouldn’t even realize it was fight week for him if you didn’t know him.”