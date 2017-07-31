Malki Kawa Adamant on Jon Jones Wanting Brock Lesnar Next

Jon Jones’ manager reiterated his fighter’s desire to meet Brock Lesnar in a “super fight.”

Jones recaptured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title this past Saturday night (July 29). “Bones” knocked out Daniel Cormier in the third round to capture the 205-pound gold. After the bout, Jones called out Lesnar.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Malki Kawa said he’s all for Jones’ desire (via BJPenn.com):

“We want the Brock Lesnar fight. We definitely want the Brock Lesnar fight.”

He went on to say that Jones is starting to realize the opportunities that have been created for others.

“Listen, he’s said many times that Conor McGregor has inspired him in different ways, and that he’s looked up to some of the stuff that he’s done. I think Jon is realizing that there’s an opportunity to make a lot of money, and I think that the biggest money fight out there for him right now is Brock Lesnar. If that can happen, I think that’s the fight he would prefer over everything else. Not to say there aren’t other fights that could make a lot of money, including Gustafsson, including a heavyweight championship, including a lot of different things. But again, we haven’t spoken down and talked about what the plan is or isn’t.”