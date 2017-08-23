Malki Kawa Defends Jon Jones in Social Media Rant

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Jon Jones Malki Kawa
Image Credit: Getty Images

Malki Kawa is taking aim at anyone who suggests that he leaves Jon Jones’ side.

Kawa is Jones’ manager and has heard of the criticism his fighter has received after failing a UFC 214 drug test. Jones had recaptured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title against Daniel Cormier last month. The victory has now been tainted, although a second sample is set to be tested.

Kawa released a statement, but became angered with messages he was getting urging him to “drop” Jones. He responded to those suggestions in a heated rant:

“The amount of hate that everyone has towards Jon Jones without any due process is beyond me. The messages I keep getting saying to ‘drop him’ or ‘don’t take up for him’ goes to show me how low this society is. I stand with ‘Bones!’

For anyone to think I would ‘drop’ him like him and I aren’t brothers is stupid.
I know how hard he worked to get back to where he’s at. This is definitely heartbreaking. He definitely didn’t cheat or use steroids. But I’m with him more now than the night he won the belt…. being there for the good times is what everybody would do. But who’s really there when times get bad?

I hope that you people pick your friends, wives/husbands and close confidants based on real stuff. Not who can celebrate when you’re on top. I’m not sure why this is happening to him again, or how even, but we’ll get to the bottom of it.

To those of you that truly support my brother and I, thank you! To those of you who say ‘drop him’ you’re not doing me any favors by saying that. You’re not my friend nor my family. So a big ‘f*ck you’ to you and your ‘support.'”

