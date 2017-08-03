Malki Kawa: Demetrious Johnson & Dana White Buried The Hatchet

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Demetrious Johnson
It appears Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has squashed another beef.

White is no stranger to being involved in verbal sparring sessions. He’s even had issues with his own fighters. Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones hadn’t talked to White in a year, welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley demanded a public apology, and Johnson spilled the beans on his mistreatment.

It looks like all three of those beefs have simmered down. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Johnson’s manager Malki Kawa said his fighter and White had a positive meeting:

“It went great…it went well. DJ fights on Sept. 9 against Ray Borg, he’ll break the (UFC title defense) record and then we’ll move onto something else and try to get him into some big fights. We’re going to make the right moves for DJ and help DJ reach the goals that he wants to reach.”

Kawa went on to say that “Mighty Mouse” and White aired out their differences.

“Yeah, they buried the hatchet. Dana told DJ how he felt about some stuff and DJ told Dana how he felt about some stuff. They buried the hatchet. There was a lot of misunderstanding and miscommunication. There were a lot of different parties involved, I thought I would bring the two of them together and get this thing right. It worked well. I’m expecting this to work out in DJ’s favor in the long run. I think he will be very happy and I think UFC will be very happy with him.”

