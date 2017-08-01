Malki Kawa: Jon Jones is The Highest Paid Guy in The UFC

Jon Jones brings home the bacon if his manager Malki Kawa is to be believed.

Jones recaptured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title at UFC 214. A head kick in the third round against Daniel Cormier did the trick. “DC” would quickly fall to the canvas, and “Bones” put him out with ground-and-pound.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Kawa claimed Jones is the highest paid fighter in the UFC (via MMAMania.com):

“A lot, he will make a lot. He makes a lot already as it is. People see all that stuff that gets reported on the internet. I’ve been telling you guys for a long time, Jon is the highest paid guy in the UFC, aside from pay-per-view, just on the base guarantees, and I guess people never really believe, so I just let you guys believe what you want to. The pay-per-view (PPV) stuff is just extra.”

When asked about the dollar signs in comparison to Conor McGregor, Kawa changed his tone slightly.

“Listen, I’m not going to get into all of that. I’m just letting you guys know that he is definitely up there, top two or three. Take that and run with it. I don’t necessarily need to put his business out like that. He doesn’t necessarily like that. Just put it like this, he makes good money and he will be making more money and if the pay-per-view does well he will make even more money. So, you can’t beat any of that.”