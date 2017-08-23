Malki Kawa Releases Statement on Jon Jones’ Failed UFC 214 Drug Test

Jon Jones’ manager has released a statement on the fighter’s failed UFC 214 drug test.

Last month, Jones recaptured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. He defeated Daniel Cormier via third-round knockout. “Bones” landed a head kick and then followed up with ground and pound to finish the fight.

The momentum came crashing down when UFC President Dana White revealed that Jones failed a UFC 214 drug test. Jones’ manager Malki Kawa released a statement to MMAFighting.com:

“We are all at a complete loss for words right now. Jon, his trainers, his nutritionists and his entire camp have worked tirelessly and meticulously the past 12 months to avoid this exact situation. We are having the samples tested again to determine the validity or source of contamination. Jon is crushed by this news and we are doing whatever we can as a team, to support him.”